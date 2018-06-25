Dr. Rafael Rivas-Chacon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivas-Chacon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rafael Rivas-Chacon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rafael Rivas-Chacon, MD
Dr. Rafael Rivas-Chacon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.
Dr. Rivas-Chacon works at
Dr. Rivas-Chacon's Office Locations
Miami Office3200 SW 60th Ct Ste 105, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 663-8505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rivas-Chacon was very helpful and encouraging at my first appointment. I can't speak for the other reviewers but I found him to be extremely pleasant and thorough. I have been to very mediocre doctors who do not have a wait- I would much rather wait a little longer for a great doctor. He works out of a children's hospital and things come up. He went out of his way to call a different department to have me seen the same day without an appointment. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Rafael Rivas-Chacon, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1306875075
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivas-Chacon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivas-Chacon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivas-Chacon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivas-Chacon works at
Dr. Rivas-Chacon has seen patients for Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivas-Chacon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivas-Chacon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivas-Chacon.
