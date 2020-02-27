Overview of Dr. Rafael Santiago, MD

Dr. Rafael Santiago, MD is a Pulmonologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and North Central Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Santiago works at Texas IPS in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.