Overview

Dr. Rahele Lameh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Lameh works at Neurological Clinic of Texas PA in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.