Dr. Rahim Aimaq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aimaq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahim Aimaq, MD
Overview of Dr. Rahim Aimaq, MD
Dr. Rahim Aimaq, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Aimaq works at
Dr. Aimaq's Office Locations
-
1
Walid S Arnaout MD A Medical Corp.77 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 203, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 379-9696
- 2 18250 Roscoe Blvd Ste 220, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (805) 379-9696
-
3
Northridge Hospital Medical Center18300 Roscoe Blvd, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (805) 379-9696MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aimaq?
He performed a laparoscopic surgery on me leaving no incision scars or traces of entry. Excellent bedside manners and very educational. He is the best. Thank you Dr Rahim Aimaq for being so thoughtful and caring.
About Dr. Rahim Aimaq, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1710133889
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aimaq has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aimaq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aimaq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aimaq works at
Dr. Aimaq has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aimaq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Aimaq. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aimaq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aimaq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aimaq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.