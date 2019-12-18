Overview of Dr. Rahim Aimaq, MD

Dr. Rahim Aimaq, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Aimaq works at Oaks Surgical Specialists in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.