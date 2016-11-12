Dr. Rahima Afghan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afghan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahima Afghan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rahima Afghan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Corona, CA. They graduated from Kabul Medical University, Faculty Of Medicine.
Orange Psychiatric Medical Group Inc.770 Magnolia Ave Ste 1F, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 737-1917
Orange Psychiatric Medical Group Inc25114 Jefferson Ave Ste A, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 600-1812
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ive been with Dr afgan for around 5 years and she is wonderful! I have major depression and general and social anxiety which leaves me unable to leave my house if I dont take medication. I have never had a problem with the corona office, my refills are always prompt or if I have an issue its always resolved quickly. Dr afgan is fast which I love also. I have never waited more than ten minutes to be seen. Would definitely recommend, I am also and RN
- Psychiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1023060449
- Kabul Medical University, Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Afghan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Afghan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afghan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Afghan speaks Arabic.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Afghan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afghan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afghan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afghan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.