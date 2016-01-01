Dr. Rahul Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rahul Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rahul Parikh, MD
Dr. Rahul Parikh, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Parikh's Office Locations
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (201) 987-4638Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rahul Parikh, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124251293
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Albany Med Coll
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
