Overview of Dr. Rahul Parikh, MD

Dr. Rahul Parikh, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Parikh works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.