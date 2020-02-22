Dr. Raimundo Leon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raimundo Leon, MD
Dr. Raimundo Leon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Advanced Pain Consultants2650 CRIMSON CANYON DR, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 731-2642
- 2 2121 E Flamingo Rd Ste 212, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 731-2642
Rubin H Saavedra MD1701 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 2B, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 731-2642
Box Canyon Surgery Center LLC2555 Box Canyon Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 316-4400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Cigna
Dr Leon and staff are the best. They’ve been taking care of me for over 2 years now.
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1508905134
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Leon accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leon has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.