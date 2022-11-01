Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raina Phillips, MD
Overview of Dr. Raina Phillips, MD
Dr. Raina Phillips, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips' Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Decatur Pharmacy201 W Ponce De Leon Ave, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 365-0966
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Dr. Phillips was my physician for two years, during which time I was extremely pleased with her care. Last year, because of my health insurance, I had to choose another doctor. This year, I am choosing a policy that will allow me to return to Dr. Phillips.
About Dr. Raina Phillips, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1306048707
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.