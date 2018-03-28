Dr. Rainer Vogel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rainer Vogel, MD
Overview
Dr. Rainer Vogel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Universitat Bern, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Locations
-
1
Claudia K Vogel MD Ltd10561 Jeffreys St Ste 211, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 990-4530
-
2
Parkway Surgery Center100 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 125, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 990-4530
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vogel?
I have been a long standing patient of Dr. Vogel. I can not say enough good things about him. He is well versed and has a wonderful bedside manner. He has helped me tremendously with my medical issues. You may have to wait sometimes , but that is because he takes time with each patient. He answers all questions and I have never felt rushed when it was my turn . I can assure you if you have any concerns regarding anything, just talk to him. He really cares .
About Dr. Rainer Vogel, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396727756
Education & Certifications
- Universitat Bern, Medizinische Fakultat
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vogel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vogel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vogel has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vogel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vogel speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Vogel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vogel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vogel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vogel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.