Overview

Dr. Rainer Vogel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Universitat Bern, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Vogel works at Comprehensiv Intvtnl Pn Mngmnt in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.