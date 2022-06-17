Dr. Raisa Lev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raisa Lev, MD
Overview of Dr. Raisa Lev, MD
Dr. Raisa Lev, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuroradiology. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Lev works at
Dr. Lev's Office Locations
Southern Hill Hospital & Medical Center9300 W Sunset Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 304-8135
Red Rock Radiology7130 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 304-8135
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
She saved my wife’s life after essentially getting sepsis. She spent hours putting a drain in and came in on her day off. She basically saved the hospital and specifically the surgeon with zero follow up from being referred to the medical board. Thank you so much Dr Lev.
About Dr. Raisa Lev, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- Neuroradiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lev has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lev works at
Dr. Lev speaks Russian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lev. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.