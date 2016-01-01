Dr. Pinto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raisa Pinto, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from GOMEL STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Canton-potsdam Hospital.
Edward John Mayeaux, MD1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 813-2528
Virginia Piper Cancer Institute - United310 Smith Ave N Ste 300, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (612) 863-0228
Hospital Affiliations
- Canton-potsdam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Raisa Pinto, MD
- Hematology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GOMEL STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Pinto accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinto.
