Dr. Raj Eliazer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Raj Eliazer, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Baycare Medical Group Inc2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 700, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 321-1429
St. Joseph's Hospital3001 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 321-1429
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I visited Ft Eliazer for a sciatic never problem & to get a 2nd opinion. Dr. Eliazer listened to my concerns & suggested a path that did not call for surgery which I was extremely happy to hear! I would definitely recommend Dr. Eliazer to anyone experiencing serious pain & if you are looking for a solid 2nd opinion.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Eliazer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eliazer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eliazer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eliazer has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eliazer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Eliazer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eliazer.
