Overview of Dr. Raj Eliazer, MD

Dr. Raj Eliazer, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Eliazer works at Baycare Medical Group Inc in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.