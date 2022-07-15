Dr. Raj Murthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raj Murthy, MD
Overview of Dr. Raj Murthy, MD
Dr. Raj Murthy, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Murthy's Office Locations
1
Jenkins NeuroSpine65 E 96th St Apt 1B, New York, NY 10128 Directions (646) 989-4887Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Jenkins NeuroSpine31 River Rd Ste 100, Cos Cob, CT 06807 Directions (646) 989-4887Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great Office Experience, Injection was very smooth and every detail was explained step by step
About Dr. Raj Murthy, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- 1154776771
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murthy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Murthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murthy.
