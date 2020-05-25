Overview of Dr. Raj Singh, MD

Dr. Raj Singh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at HEALOR in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Diabetes Type 2 and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.