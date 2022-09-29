Dr. Rajai Ghosheh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghosheh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajai Ghosheh, MD
Overview of Dr. Rajai Ghosheh, MD
Dr. Rajai Ghosheh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.
Dr. Ghosheh works at
Dr. Ghosheh's Office Locations
Samer Kanaan MD A Professional Corp.27451 Los Altos Ste 290, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 582-5008
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
AFTER A FEW YEARS OF SEEING DR. GHOSHEH I'M CONVINCED I'M STILL ALIVE ONLY BECAUSE OF DR.GHOSHEH'S CARE. HE'S COMPASSIONATE AND BRILLIANT.
About Dr. Rajai Ghosheh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1164638870
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghosheh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghosheh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghosheh works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghosheh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghosheh.
