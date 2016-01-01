Dr. Chopra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajan Chopra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rajan Chopra, MD
Dr. Rajan Chopra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA.
Dr. Chopra works at
Dr. Chopra's Office Locations
Dignity Health Saint Bernardine Medical Center2101 N Waterman Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (951) 486-4460
Dr. Mohsen Ali1330 W Covina Blvd Ste 103, San Dimas, CA 91773 Directions (909) 592-2145
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
- Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
- San Dimas Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rajan Chopra, MD
- Neurology
- English, Punjabi
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chopra accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chopra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chopra works at
Dr. Chopra speaks Punjabi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chopra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chopra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chopra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chopra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.