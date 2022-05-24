Dr. Rajdeep Saini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajdeep Saini, MD
Dr. Rajdeep Saini, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.
Tribeca Pediatrics15 Warren St, New York, NY 10007 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Saini was the first doctor we saw after I left the hospital with my baby. She was warm, welcoming and patient. We continued to see her ever since, our baby is now 2 years old. I wish there was more doctors like Dr. Saini. I always felt heard and valued in my decisions while receiving good care for my baby.
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Dr. Saini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Saini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.