Dr. Rajendra Koirala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rajendra Koirala, MD
Dr. Rajendra Koirala, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
Dr. Koirala works at
Dr. Koirala's Office Locations
Restore Compassionate Care725 Boardman Canfield Rd Ste L1, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 330-8655Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday2:30pm - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor and staff r very friendly and do anything they can to get u seen in a timely manner and make sure everything is taken care of.
About Dr. Rajendra Koirala, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1952588972
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
- Institute Of Medicine, Tribhuvan University
- Addiction Medicine
Dr. Koirala has seen patients for Opioid Dependence, and more.
Dr. Koirala speaks Hindi.
