Overview of Dr. Rajendrakumar Patel, MD

Dr. Rajendrakumar Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Arcadia University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at MEDICAL CENTER OF CENTRAL GEORGIA in Macon, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA and Somerset, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.