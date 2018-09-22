See All Pediatricians in Lincolnton, NC
Dr. Rajesh Solanki, MD

Pediatrics
2.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rajesh Solanki, MD

Dr. Rajesh Solanki, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lincolnton, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Solanki works at Atrium Health Levine Children's Pediatric Medical Associates in Lincolnton, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Solanki's Office Locations

    Atrium Health Levine Children's Pediatric Medical Associates
    447 McAlister Rd Ste 3300, Lincolnton, NC 28092 (980) 369-3534

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dr. Solanki's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Solanki

    About Dr. Rajesh Solanki, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1417044900
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • East Carolina Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

