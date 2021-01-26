See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Rajiv Yadava, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
4.4 (17)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rajiv Yadava, DO

Dr. Rajiv Yadava, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital.

Dr. Yadava works at Rajiv L Yadava DO in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yadava's Office Locations

    Orthopedic Associates LLC
    1050 Old Des Peres Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Acupuncture
ADHD and-or ADD
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Acupuncture
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    AvMed
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 26, 2021
    Dr Rajiv Yadava has treated me for my chronic pancreatitis pain (continuous 24/7 severe pain from last 4years). I had gone through multiple investigations including ERCP, Gallbladder Removal, MRCP, Pain Management and spent thousands of dollars on this but no medicine helped me. With Dr Yadava's treatment I am feeling so much relaxed now after 4yrs of pain. Much appreciated Dr Rajiv Yadava for his exceptional treatment. I would highly recommend everyone to visit Dr Rajiv Yadava for any treatment or consultations.
    Sandeep Mitra — Jan 26, 2021
    About Dr. Rajiv Yadava, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629117742
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Teaching Fellowship In Osteopathic Manipulation At Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    • Greenville College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajiv Yadava, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yadava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yadava has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yadava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yadava works at Rajiv L Yadava DO in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Yadava’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Yadava. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yadava.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yadava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yadava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

