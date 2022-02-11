Overview

Dr. Rajkamal Harricharan-Singh, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newport, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Holy Family College and is affiliated with Newport Medical Center.



Dr. Harricharan-Singh works at Healthstar Physicians Premier Medical in Newport, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.