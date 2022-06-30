Overview of Dr. Raju Raval, DO

Dr. Raju Raval, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Raval works at Statcare Urgent Care in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.