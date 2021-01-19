Overview of Dr. Rajyalakshmi Vadali, MD

Dr. Rajyalakshmi Vadali, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Vadali works at Rainbow Medical Association in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.