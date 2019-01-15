Dr. Rajan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rallis Rajan, MD
Dr. Rallis Rajan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Uniontown, OH.
Summa Health Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine - Green1835 Franks Pkwy, Uniontown, OH 44685 Directions (330) 899-0103
- Akron City Hospital
- Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Twin City Medical Center
- Union Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I would definitely recommend Dr. Rajan. She spent plenty of time with me trying to find the root of my issue and was very personable/conversational. I appreciated the fact that she wasn't quick to throw me on meds for my symptoms. My only complaint was that for both visits, I waited forever to get called back and then another 15-20 minutes waiting in the exam room.
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1083920821
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Rajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajan has seen patients for Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.