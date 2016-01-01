Dr. Aquila has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ralph Aquila, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ralph Aquila, MD
Dr. Ralph Aquila, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Aquila's Office Locations
Hudson River Healthcare Inc.347 W 37TH ST, New York, NY 10018 Directions (212) 586-4773
- 2 5901 Market St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19139 Directions (215) 386-3838
Ryan Chelsea Clinton Community Health645 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036 Directions (212) 265-4500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ralph Aquila, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1497814396
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Aquila accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aquila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Aquila has seen patients for Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aquila on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Aquila. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aquila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aquila, there are benefits to both methods.