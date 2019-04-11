Dr. Ralph Esposito, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esposito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Esposito, DPM
Dr. Ralph Esposito, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bloomingdale, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange.
Foot & Ankle Surgery Center117 W Lake St, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 Directions (630) 582-3338
Ankle and Foot Associates12 Salt Creek Ln Ste 410, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (708) 579-0047
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Esposito is a knowledgeable Dr. and takes his time with treating and explaining the issues at hand. Very kind person David 04/10/2019
- Podiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598753949
Education & Certifications
- Kern Hospital / Southeast Michigan Surgical Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Elmhurst College
Dr. Esposito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esposito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esposito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esposito has seen patients for Bunion, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esposito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Esposito speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Esposito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esposito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esposito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esposito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.