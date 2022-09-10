See All General Dentists in Tallahassee, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Ralph Montalvo, DMD

Dentistry
4.9 (159)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ralph Montalvo, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tallahassee, FL. 

Dr. Montalvo works at Advanced Dental Care in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dental Care
    2807 Capital Medical Blvd Ste A, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 680-6907
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Athletic Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
Black Hairy Tongue Chevron Icon
Bleeding Gums Chevron Icon
Bonding Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Burning Mouth Syndrome Chevron Icon
CAD-CAM Dentistry Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Chronic Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Contouring (Dental) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Peridontal Problems Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cracked Tooth Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Gum Flap Surgery Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Device Implantation and Extraction Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Dry Tooth Socket Chevron Icon
Endodontic Retreatment Chevron Icon
Endodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Fluoride Varnish Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Gum Surgery Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Bridge Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Crown Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Misalignment Leading to TMJ Chevron Icon
Laser Assisted Periodontal Therapy Chevron Icon
Laser Cavity Detection Chevron Icon
Laser Office Procedure Chevron Icon
Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Limited Gum Surgery Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Molar Endodontics Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Mouth Lesions Chevron Icon
Mouth Ulcer Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Administration Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Oral Infection Chevron Icon
Orofacial Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Periodontal Exam Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Photodisinfection Process Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Pocket Depth Measurement Chevron Icon
Porcelain Bridge Chevron Icon
Porcelain Crown Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Onlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Fixed Bridges Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Preseason Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Single Visit Root Canals Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Sterilization Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Tartar Buildup Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Polishing Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Teething
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tooth Abnormalities as Seen in Diabetes Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Caused by Acid Attack Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Displacement Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Tooth-Borne Denture Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injury Treatment Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 159 ratings
    Patient Ratings (159)
    5 Star
    (143)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ralph Montalvo, DMD

    • Dentistry
    • English
    • Male
    • 1164546255
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

