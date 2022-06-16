Dr. Ralph Pruette, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pruette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Pruette, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ralph Pruette, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Anderson, SC. They graduated from U NC Chapel Hill.
Locations
Downtown Dental Associates202 N McDuffie St, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 691-6922
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
No problems. Thorough examination and cleaning.
About Dr. Ralph Pruette, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Air Force Medical Center
- Kessler AFB Hosp
- U NC Chapel Hill
