Dr. Ram Jadonath, MD
Overview
Dr. Ram Jadonath, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jadonath performed 2 ablations on me. The 1st in 2007 for atrial flutter and the 2nd in 2015 for A-fib (which took 6 hours). Here it is the year 2021 and I am still doing wonderfully well from a cardiac perspective. I found Dr Jadonath not only thorough in his explanation of options but also very compassionate beside being an excellent doctor, probably the best I have ever experienced, and I’ve seen many, many doctors.
About Dr. Ram Jadonath, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1053471110
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes-Roosevelt Hospital Center - Roosevelt Div
- St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- St Lukes-Roosevelt Hospital Center/St Luke Div
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Internal Medicine
