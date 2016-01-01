Overview of Dr. Ram Mani, MD

Dr. Ram Mani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Mani works at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.