Dr. Ram Mani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ram Mani, MD
Dr. Ram Mani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Mani works at
Dr. Mani's Office Locations
Rutgers RWJMS Neurology125 Paterson St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 646-8953
Clinical Academic Building125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-7733
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ram Mani, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1801003199
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Lahey Clinic Hospital
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mani using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mani has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.