Overview of Dr. Ramarao Denduluri, MD

Dr. Ramarao Denduluri, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.



Dr. Denduluri works at North Houston Urology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.