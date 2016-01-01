Dr. Ramarao Denduluri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denduluri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramarao Denduluri, MD
Overview of Dr. Ramarao Denduluri, MD
Dr. Ramarao Denduluri, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Dr. Denduluri's Office Locations
North Houston Urology17215 Red Oak Dr Ste 105, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (832) 307-2056
North Houston Urology515 W Little York Rd Ste E, Houston, TX 77091 Directions (832) 307-2054
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ramarao Denduluri, MD
- Urology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1982620373
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College Affil Hosps
- Misericordia Lincoln Hospital
- UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Denduluri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denduluri accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denduluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denduluri has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denduluri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Denduluri. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denduluri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denduluri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denduluri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.