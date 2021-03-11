Overview of Dr. Ramon Castellanos, MD

Dr. Ramon Castellanos, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in South Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of South Florida / College of Medicine



Dr. Castellanos works at Castellanos & Associates in South Miami, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.