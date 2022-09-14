See All Anesthesiologists in Covington, GA
Dr. Ramon Espinal, MD

Anesthesiology
3.7 (22)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ramon Espinal, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF NUEVO LEON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Espinal works at Alliance Spine and Pain Centers in Covington, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ispm Asc At Covington LLC
    5303 Adams St NE Ste C, Covington, GA 30014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 729-8590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 14, 2022
    Best Doctor ever he listen to your concerns instead of give you 5 minutes and then slide out to the next patients. He takes the time to see what your going through and Feeling . There’s not another doctor like him , he is truly 1 of a kind. My heart is broken because he know longer doing procedure because I have been seeing him for 20 years he’s like apart of my family he’s the 1st and only Doctor that has put a needle in my back not sure how someone else could ever stand in his place. But what ever he’s doing just know he’s great at it. Love him to the moon and back .
    Shawn Brown — Sep 14, 2022
    About Dr. Ramon Espinal, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851390363
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF NUEVO LEON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramon Espinal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espinal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Espinal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Espinal works at Alliance Spine and Pain Centers in Covington, GA. View the full address on Dr. Espinal’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Espinal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espinal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espinal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espinal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

