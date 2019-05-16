Dr. Ramon Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramon Flores, MD
Overview of Dr. Ramon Flores, MD
Dr. Ramon Flores, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Sch Med Natl U.
Dr. Flores works at
Dr. Flores' Office Locations
-
1
Ramon L Flores MD PC819 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 489-3678
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flores?
He is an amazing doctor! So friendly and caring! I would 100% recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Ramon Flores, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043279227
Education & Certifications
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Sch Med Natl U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flores has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flores accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flores works at
Dr. Flores speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.