Overview of Dr. Ramon Lopez, DPM
Dr. Ramon Lopez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Lopez's Office Locations
Foot and Ankle Center of Philadelphia LLC235 N Broad St Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 568-3510
Horsham Foot and Ankle499 Horsham Rd Ste C, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions (215) 443-5709
- 3 12310 Academy Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19154 Directions (215) 637-3121
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had an accident requiring medical attention. The silver lining was that I was able to be treated by Dr Lopez. Many members of my family have been patients of his and are never disappointed. He is the perfect combination of competence and wonderful bedside manner. You know you’ll be well taken care of while being his patient. Dr Lopez’s assistant Fiona is helpful and kind as well.
About Dr. Ramon Lopez, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
