Dr. Ramon Pla Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
2.9 (23)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ramon Pla Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercyone Clinton Medical Center.

Dr. Pla Jr works at Oak Street Health Westown in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oak Street Health Westown
    10688 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 (216) 488-5013

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Foot Exam
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Pointer Injuries
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jun 15, 2018
    Dr pla helped me when all other avenues failed. It has been almost 2 years since I've seen him but at that time I was on 7 different medications 22 pills a day. I have had 4 back surgeries and life if debilitating pain. Medical marijuana is what he prescribed. 2 months later went from a 6-10 on the pain scale down to a 1-4 and NO MORE PILLS been going strong every since. Thank you so much for giving me my life back.
    Nick Garner in Peoria, IL — Jun 15, 2018
    About Dr. Ramon Pla Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1184715641
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ill Masonic
    Internship
    • Grant Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercyone Clinton Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramon Pla Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pla Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pla Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pla Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pla Jr works at Oak Street Health Westown in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Pla Jr’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pla Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pla Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pla Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pla Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

