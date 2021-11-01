Overview of Dr. Randa Serag, MD

Dr. Randa Serag, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Serag works at Hoag Medical Group Irvine in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.