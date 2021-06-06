See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lawrenceville, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Randal Betz, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Lawrenceville, NJ
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Randal Betz, MD

Dr. Randal Betz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Princeton Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Betz works at Pinnacle Medical Grp At Lawrenceville in Lawrenceville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Betz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pinnacle Medical Grp At Lawrenceville
    3100 Princeton Pike, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 912-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Princeton Medical Center
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Scheuermann's Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Optima Health
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dr. Betz treated my daughter at Shriner’s starting 15 years ago when she was age 10. She underwent vertebral stapling and has done well. Her curves reverted by age 18 to close to presurgical measurements suggesting the surgery “held” her curves. Her almost 4 year old child was just diagnosed as well. We will be watching to see what kind of progression takes place in 6 months. There could not be a more gentle, communicative, experienced, and progressive doctor anywhere I propose, but we live in Puerto Rico now, and if there are any recommendations from Dr. Betz for a scoliosis expert in PR, we will cherish the recommendation. Also willing to fly to NJ for Randy’s group!!!
    Megan O’Neil — Jun 06, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Randal Betz, MD
    About Dr. Randal Betz, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851369979
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dupont Inst
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Penn State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randal Betz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Betz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Betz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Betz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Betz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Betz works at Pinnacle Medical Grp At Lawrenceville in Lawrenceville, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Betz’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Betz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Betz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Betz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Betz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

