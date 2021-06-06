Overview of Dr. Randal Betz, MD

Dr. Randal Betz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Princeton Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Betz works at Pinnacle Medical Grp At Lawrenceville in Lawrenceville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.