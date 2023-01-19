Overview of Dr. Randall Hightower, MD

Dr. Randall Hightower, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hightower works at Her Health Clinic in Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.