Dr. Randall Prust, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prust is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Prust, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randall Prust, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Dr. Prust works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tucson Surgery Center1398 N Wilmot Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 731-5500
-
2
Rincon Pain Management13101 N Oracle Rd Ste 193, Tucson, AZ 85739 Directions (520) 731-5540
-
3
Rincon Pain Management4747 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 731-5540Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prust?
Dr Prust is awesome , he has an excellent bedside manor, has helped me manage severe neck/shoulder and back pain for 10 plus yrs. Absolutely miss him we moved to Montana wish he was here
About Dr. Randall Prust, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1033116611
Education & Certifications
- University Med Center
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- Ariz State U
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prust accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prust works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Prust. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prust.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prust, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prust appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.