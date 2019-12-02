Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randall Turner, DO
Overview of Dr. Randall Turner, DO
Dr. Randall Turner, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Turner works at
Dr. Turner's Office Locations
Pacific Solstice LLC26732 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 443, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 200-7929
Newport Bay Hospital1501 E 16th St, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 650-9750
Emeritus At San Juan Capistrano31741 Rancho Viejo Rd, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Directions (949) 650-9750
College Hospital Costa Mesa301 Victoria St, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Directions (314) 368-0900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’m currently under Dr. Turner’s care as an outpatient, and like him very much. He’s easy to talk to, listens with genuine concern and put me on a new medication which has really helped me. The only reason I don’t give him 5 stars is that he’s affiliated with Newport Bay Hospital, which as other reviewers have said, is a nightmare.
About Dr. Randall Turner, DO
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English, French
- 1164696993
Education & Certifications
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner works at
Dr. Turner has seen patients for Group Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Turner speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
