Overview of Dr. Randy Fink, MD

Dr. Randy Fink, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Mariners Hospital.



Dr. Fink works at Miami Center of Excellence, LLC in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.