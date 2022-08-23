Dr. Randy Lovell III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovell III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Lovell III, MD
Overview of Dr. Randy Lovell III, MD
Dr. Randy Lovell III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Lovell III works at
Dr. Lovell III's Office Locations
Lovell Hand and Orthopedic Center, PLLC2155 East Paris Ave SE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 655-1570
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lovell and his entire team are wonderful! Their excellent feedback, compassion and expertise has been above and beyond for me and my situation. All of my questions and concerns are answered immediately and Dr. Lovell performed a very serious wrist surgery on me a day after my first office visit with him! I highly recommend Dr. Lovell if you are experiencing any hand issues!
About Dr. Randy Lovell III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1245345503
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Grand Rapids Med Education Research Center/Msu
- Grand Rapids Med Education Research Center/Msu
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lovell III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lovell III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lovell III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lovell III works at
Dr. Lovell III has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lovell III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovell III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovell III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lovell III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lovell III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.