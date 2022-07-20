Dr. Rani Das, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Das is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rani Das, MD
Dr. Rani Das, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Zaaz Wellness Pllc4407 Bee Caves Rd Bldg 3, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 458-2600
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I appreciated that one of my first visits, that I was given order to have a brain scan done, since i was having some memory issues, (at age 62). I am glad I now have that "on file" for future comparison, if needed. I have always received very good treatments and attention to my neurological well being. We have met by zoom almost 2 years now, but I can start requesting in-office visits, I believe. I do recommend Dr. Das.
- Sleep Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1235165788
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Das has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Das accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Das has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Das. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Das.
