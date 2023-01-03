Dr. Rania Tabet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rania Tabet, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Museum District Eye Center4704 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006 Directions (713) 379-4763Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
East Houston Eye Center12970 East Fwy, Houston, TX 77015 Directions (713) 379-4759MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Eye Institute of Houston5400 Bissonnet St Ste A, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 379-4762Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Medical Place One1315 St Joseph Pkwy, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 379-4760Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Clinic Associates16001 Park Ten Pl Ste 215, Houston, TX 77084 Directions (713) 379-4761Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- MultiPlan
- Universal American
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Tabet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tabet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tabet speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
116 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.