Overview of Dr. Rania Tabet, MD

Dr. Rania Tabet, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPH'S UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Tabet works at Museum District Eye Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Bellaire, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.