Overview of Dr. Ranjit Teji, MD

Dr. Ranjit Teji, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Teji works at SAINT PATRICKS FAMILY HEALTH CENTER in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.