Overview

Dr. Raquel Hamrick, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oldsmar, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Hamrick works at Bay Arbor Dental Care in Oldsmar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.