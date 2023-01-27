See All Radiation Oncologists in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Raquel Wagman, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.7 (19)
Map Pin Small Livingston, NJ
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Raquel Wagman, MD

Dr. Raquel Wagman, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Wagman works at Radiation Oncology Group of SBMC in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wagman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Radiation Oncology Group of SBMC
    94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 (973) 833-1597

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    QualCare

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Raquel Wagman, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    Education & Certifications

