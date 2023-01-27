Dr. Raquel Wagman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Raquel Wagman, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Radiation Oncology Group of SBMC94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 833-1597
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr Wagman and her entire staff were always professional, kind and caring. My questions were answered promptly and I always had confidence in their treatment plan.
- Radiation Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Memorial Sloane Kettering Cancer Center
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Dr. Wagman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wagman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wagman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagman has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.