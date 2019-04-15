Dr. Hodge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rasean Hodge, MD
Overview
Dr. Rasean Hodge, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS.
Dr. Hodge works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Premier Chronic Pain Care Inc.619 Boulevard Ne, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 523-0111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hodge?
I'm so thankful that I found Dr.Hodge, He is caring,compassionate and knowledgeable. My quality of life was not so good after car wreck 4 years ago. I now have hope for better years to come. I will recommend him to those seeking a great Dr that cares about his patients and their health.
About Dr. Rasean Hodge, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1972543726
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodge accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodge works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.